Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after buying an additional 139,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seagen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,730,000 after purchasing an additional 405,593 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Seagen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $179.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of -54.45 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,949,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $3,650,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,389,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,461 shares of company stock worth $16,143,591 over the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

