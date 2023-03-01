Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) CEO Sells $3,809,715.00 in Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $3,809,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,919,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Select Medical Stock Down 0.2 %

SEM stock opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

