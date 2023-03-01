Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) CEO Sells $3,809,715.00 in Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEMGet Rating) CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $3,809,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,919,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Select Medical Stock Down 0.2 %

SEM stock opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Further Reading

