Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Select Medical by 252.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 58.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Select Medical Price Performance

NYSE SEM opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 40.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In related news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $3,809,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,919,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.