Senior’s (SNR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 195 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.93) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.87) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Senior has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 168 ($2.03).

SNR opened at GBX 165.80 ($2.00) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. The firm has a market cap of £695.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5,560.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 143.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 132.31. Senior has a 52 week low of GBX 111 ($1.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 176 ($2.12).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

In other news, insider Mary Waldner purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £12,300 ($14,842.52). In other news, insider Mary Waldner acquired 10,000 shares of Senior stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £12,300 ($14,842.52). Also, insider Andrew Bodenham acquired 14,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £18,330.92 ($22,120.09). 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

