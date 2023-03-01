ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Lara Caimi Sells 2,975 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lara Caimi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $432.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $601.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $87.73 billion, a PE ratio of 270.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $496.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $30,208,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

