Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 97 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Atrion were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATRI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Atrion during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atrion during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Atrion by 19.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $568.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.39. Atrion Co. has a 1-year low of $534.99 and a 1-year high of $783.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $635.97 and its 200-day moving average is $616.71.

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

