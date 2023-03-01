Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 954 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $965.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLGT. Raymond James started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Fulgent Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.