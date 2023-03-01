Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,143 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 516.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 75,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 290.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 524.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth about $240,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.84.

Helix Energy Solutions Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

