Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after acquiring an additional 605,370 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 92.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 797,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,395,000 after buying an additional 382,680 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $11,756,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 45.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 494,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,292,000 after buying an additional 155,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,965,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,588,000 after buying an additional 104,500 shares during the last quarter.
Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ PCRX opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.83 and a beta of 0.82.
Pacira BioSciences Profile
Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
