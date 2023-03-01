Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Teleflex by 20.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,335,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,049,196,000 after buying an additional 1,407,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Teleflex by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $486,104,000 after purchasing an additional 43,265 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 12.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 877,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $176,859,000 after buying an additional 98,363 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $108,679,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

Teleflex stock opened at $238.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.86. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $356.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

