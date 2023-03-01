Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in American States Water by 48.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AWR stock opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.41. American States Water has a twelve month low of $71.22 and a twelve month high of $100.50.

American States Water Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $89.33.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

