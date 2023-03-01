Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,836 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 13.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CLNE. Piper Sandler began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

In related news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $45,339.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,523.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $32,108.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 624,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,166.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 854,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,523.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,069 shares of company stock worth $139,409 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

