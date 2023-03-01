Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 14.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth $519,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 4.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 64,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 15.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 73,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $48.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $162.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.94 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 21.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

