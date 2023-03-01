Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kemper by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kemper by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kemper

In other Kemper news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at $67,765.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kemper news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,765.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Stock Down 0.5 %

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper stock opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $68.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kemper from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Featured Stories

