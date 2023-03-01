Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after purchasing an additional 624,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,959,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,817,000 after purchasing an additional 265,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,605,000 after purchasing an additional 156,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

UBSI stock opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.05. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $338.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.