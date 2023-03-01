Shell Asset Management Co. Has $150,000 Stock Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $209,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:CPE opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.69.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

