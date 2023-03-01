Shell Asset Management Co. Has $150,000 Stock Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 138.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 561.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 17.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.40 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.83%. TimkenSteel’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

