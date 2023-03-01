Shell Asset Management Co. Has $157,000 Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Oscar Health by 157.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Oscar Health by 80.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

OSCR stock opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

In related news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $82,888.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 17,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $46,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,801 shares in the company, valued at $437,714.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 31,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total value of $82,888.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 334,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

