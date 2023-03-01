Shell Asset Management Co. Has $160,000 Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,426,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,269,000 after purchasing an additional 694,386 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,365,000 after buying an additional 55,184 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,878,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,130,000 after buying an additional 1,670,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group

In related news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $12,123,421.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $12,123,421.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 6,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $146,799.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,653,378.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 631,854 shares of company stock worth $13,924,623 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of SHLS opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.70 and a beta of 2.14. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

