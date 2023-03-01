Shell Asset Management Co. Has $160,000 Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $108.96 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $933.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.38%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Stories

