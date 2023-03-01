Shell Asset Management Co. Has $162,000 Stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AdaptHealth by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AdaptHealth by 49.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AdaptHealth

In other AdaptHealth news, insider Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 540,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $11,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,805,008 shares in the company, valued at $265,703,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AdaptHealth news, insider Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 540,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $11,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,805,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,703,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel Bunting sold 115,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $2,524,811.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,600.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,255,078 shares of company stock worth $25,794,600 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

AHCO opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

