Shell Asset Management Co. Has $162,000 Stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Thryv were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Thryv by 15.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,135,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,990,000 after acquiring an additional 685,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,072,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thryv by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,138,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,063,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,275,000 after acquiring an additional 52,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Thryv by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 321,002 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thryv from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday, February 24th.

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 10,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,457.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRY opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

