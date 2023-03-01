Shell Asset Management Co. Has $164,000 Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 44,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 71,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MFC. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

Shares of MFC opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

