Shell Asset Management Co. Has $173,000 Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,294,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,550,000 after acquiring an additional 193,667 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,733,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,534,000 after acquiring an additional 235,431 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,101,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. UBS Group began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH stock opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $114.36.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. Match Group’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.