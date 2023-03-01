Shell Asset Management Co. Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in RH were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in RH by 13.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in RH by 149.3% in the second quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 89.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 6.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $299.03 on Wednesday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $412.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.96.

Insider Activity at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total transaction of $7,701,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,069,394.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total transaction of $7,701,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,069,394.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 446,752 shares of company stock valued at $115,646,401. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RH has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.56.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.