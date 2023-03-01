Shell Asset Management Co. Has $179,000 Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,079,000 after acquiring an additional 32,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,618,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 367,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 86,622 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPSI. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $435.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.00.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

