Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $183,000 in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 898.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after buying an additional 488,647 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 52.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 935,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,905,000 after buying an additional 321,100 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 87.5% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,075,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth about $5,680,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CVI opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62.
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
