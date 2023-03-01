Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $183,000 in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 898.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,192,000 after buying an additional 488,647 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 52.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 935,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,905,000 after buying an additional 321,100 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 87.5% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,075,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth about $5,680,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Price Performance

CVI opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

About CVR Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. This is a boost from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.