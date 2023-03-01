Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Koppers by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Koppers by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Koppers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Koppers by 46.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Koppers Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSE:KOP opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $37.43. The stock has a market cap of $750.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.85.
Koppers Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 5.99%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Koppers to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
About Koppers
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koppers (KOP)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.