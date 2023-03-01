Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Koppers by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Koppers by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Koppers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Koppers by 46.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:KOP opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.11 and a 1 year high of $37.43. The stock has a market cap of $750.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.85.

Koppers Increases Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.77%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 5.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Koppers to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

About Koppers

(Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.



