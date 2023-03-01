Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,204,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 155.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 74,293 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,265,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after purchasing an additional 63,844 shares during the period. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kronos Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide Trading Down 5.2 %

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

KRO opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.88%.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

