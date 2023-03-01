Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PROG were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PROG by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 4,101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PROG by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRG opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $612.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.47 million. PROG had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

