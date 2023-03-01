Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 4,572 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 184,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 136,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Stock Down 1.6 %

FinVolution Group stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FinVolution Group Profile

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

