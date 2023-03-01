Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 815 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Beverage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in National Beverage by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIZZ. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

FIZZ stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.86. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $57.65.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.70 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 54.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

