Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,005,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 127.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 740,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,006,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after buying an additional 546,230 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,685,558 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 435,924 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 233,810 shares during the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.83. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.99.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

