Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in California Resources by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 722.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a report on Saturday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.75.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.65 million. California Resources had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 23.98%. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

