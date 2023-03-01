Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in California Water Service Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,297,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,339,000 after buying an additional 55,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,204 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,647,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,798,000 after buying an additional 83,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,304,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,484,000 after buying an additional 751,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $30,433.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,190.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

California Water Service Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $66.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.48.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

California Water Service Group Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Articles

