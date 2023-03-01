Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

Shares of HVT stock opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Activity at Haverty Furniture Companies

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $99,743.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,651.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $99,743.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,651.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Linwood Gill sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $135,486.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,072.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.