Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 80.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,900,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,487,000 after acquiring an additional 512,549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 7.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,424,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,227,000 after acquiring an additional 376,735 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,172,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,597,000 after buying an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 25.9% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,247,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,002,000 after buying an additional 462,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.