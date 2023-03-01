Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,200 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Methanex by 23.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Methanex by 26.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.42.

MEOH stock opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $56.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.55 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

