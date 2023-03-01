Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,283 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Andersons by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 252,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 111,375 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Andersons by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Andersons by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 796,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,293,000 after buying an additional 38,588 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Trading Up 0.8 %

ANDE opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.58. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.47%.

Insider Activity at Andersons

In related news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Andersons news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,536 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,627,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

