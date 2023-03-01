Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 13,100 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 23.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,576 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Kinross Gold by 3.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,064 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 253,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 24.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,405,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $283,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.