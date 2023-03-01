Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,654 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,029,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,595,000 after purchasing an additional 47,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,286,000 after acquiring an additional 103,997 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCSC shares. StockNews.com cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ScanSource from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

ScanSource Stock Performance

SCSC stock opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.18. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $790.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.45.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.13 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ScanSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

