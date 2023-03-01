Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,900 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 85.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,678,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,913,000 after acquiring an additional 772,300 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its position in Primo Water by 267.5% during the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 735,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 535,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Primo Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,521,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,779,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Price Performance

PRMW opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 81.47 and a beta of 1.07. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $16.47.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRMW. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lowered Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primo Water

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $762,556.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,313,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,853 shares of company stock worth $2,280,980 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Featured Articles

