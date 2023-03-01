Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,086 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter worth $220,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth about $3,543,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARG. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CarGurus to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.41.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

