Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,258 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Agiliti were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $223,000.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,527 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $79,086.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,902.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Agiliti stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.31, a PEG ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGTI. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Agiliti to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Agiliti Profile

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.