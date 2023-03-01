Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,797 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 12.6% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 44,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 4.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Air Lease by 0.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Lease by 21.1% in the third quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,397,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Air Lease Trading Up 1.1 %

Air Lease Announces Dividend

NYSE AL opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.80. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,760,634.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

