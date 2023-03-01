Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 609 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after buying an additional 448,152 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 9,436.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 450,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,779,000 after acquiring an additional 446,168 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 173.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 445,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 282,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 161.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 268,415 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 20.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,222,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,139,000 after purchasing an additional 209,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $235,969.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,523,554.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $235,969.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at $28,523,554.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,525 shares of company stock worth $2,503,573. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CRI opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.65 and a 12 month high of $100.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $912.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.27 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.78%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Carter’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.