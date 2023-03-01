Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,490 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

