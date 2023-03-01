Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,661 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,661 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 716,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Oppenheimer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of OPY opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $483.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

