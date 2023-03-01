Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 7,191 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,191 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPC. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Cadence Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Tutor Perini by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Tutor Perini by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

