Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 825 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in EnerSys by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,558,000 after purchasing an additional 185,072 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of EnerSys to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

EnerSys stock opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.54. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day moving average is $72.49.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $920.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

